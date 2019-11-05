Mauldin’s rapid growth at center of hotly contested mayor’s race

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – If there’s any indication of the full slate of races on the ballot in Mauldin on Tuesday it’s in the sea of campaign signs lining the roads in town.

Voters in this city with a population of roughly 25,000 people will choose who will be their mayor for the next four years.

Several city council seats are up for grabs as well.

The city’s rapid growth and how to manage development has been a big talking point in the mayoral race that pits incumbent Dennis Raines against three challengers.

“Once you invest 8 years in that and a great deal of time you want to see it come to fruition,” said Raines on Monday.

All three of Raines’ opponents have experience at Mauldin City Hall.

Wayne Crick was mayor here for much of the 1980s.

“This is a $19 million business here with 200 employees but it is certainly not run like a business,” said Crick.

Crick said he’s the man to do it since he’s retired but still involved somewhat in running his renovations business. He said the current administration has allowed development to get out of hand.

“It’s pretty hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube but it’s not hard to look at every growth opportunity and see how it blends with our current infrastructure,” he said.

Also on Tuesday’s ballot is City Councilman Terry Merritt.

“I want to be the out front sales person for the city of Mauldin,” Merritt said during an interview in an empty council chambers Tuesday.

At the top of Merritt’s list is the development of a city center.

He said Mauldin has never had a downtown and it’s something that needs to get done and hasn’t happened under Raines’ leadership.

“He hasn’t clearly communicated the vision of the city of Mauldin,” Merritt said.

Don Godbey is also running as a write-in candidate.

Godbey was mayor from 2008-2011.

He said he’s for the city center development but he believes more work needs to be done.

“This project is very big. I’m not against the city center. I just want to do due diligence and have community involvement,” said Godbey.

Raines said growth is a double edged sword.

“You want the great quality of life that we all live here in Mauldin and enjoy and if you don’t have that quality of life then maybe the growth goes away.”

Two of the candidates, Crick and Godbey in particular, have been critical of Mayor Raines’ leadership through the police department scandal this year involving officers and 911 center employees involved in sexual activities.

Crick thinks Raines should have been out in front of the scandal sooner.

Godbey said Raines should have done more to communicate with the community about what was happening and what would be done.

Raines responded to that criticism Monday and said much of what happened was a personnel matter and believes he was decisive and took

Three city council seats are being contested and will be on Tuesday’s ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 News will bring you the results just as soon as the polls begin to close and the votes are counted.