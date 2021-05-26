“May God just have mercy on his soul.” Victim of Tyler Terry has powerful message Tuesday in court, as judge issues no bond

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An accused killer was wide-eyed as he went before a judge Tuesday afternoon. Tyler Terry stood shackled and still, the judge even questioning if he was feeling OK, before denying bond during Tuesday’s court appearance.

Terry was caught Monday morning, found lying in a field, after a week on the run. FOX 46 was there, capturing exclusive video of Terry being taken into custody in the back of a pick-up truck.

In the courtroom on Tuesday, one of Terry’s victims had a message for the accused murderer. The victim stepped forward and forgave Terry, who is accused of shooting him on the same day prosecutors say Terry went on a killing spree.

Terry walked into the courtroom for the first time since his capture Tuesday with his hands and feet shackled. He faces six attempted murder charges and one count of murder in Chester County.

The murder charge stems from the killing of Eugene “Geno” Simpson, the husband of Adrienne Simpson, Terry’s alleged accomplice. The attempted murder charges stem from Terry shooting at six Chester County sheriff’s deputies last Monday night when deputies tried to pull over his vehicle and then got into a high-speed chase.

Terry is also facing an additional five counts of attempted murder in the City of Chester for shootings on Ehrlich Street and at the Taco Bell on J A Cochran Bypass.

Prosecutors say the man who Terry shot, who had to be flown to the hospital for his injuries, spoke in court Tuesday afternoon to Terry and to the judge.

“I thank you for denying his bond but I just wanted to let him know that I forgive him for what he done to me, and may God just have mercy on his soul,” Jeremy Robinson said.

The Chester County Sheriff said Terry had a loaded gun, either within his reach or right at his side, when he was captured Monday following the week-long manhunt.

Terry’s attorney, William Frick, the Chief Public Defender of Chester County assured the courtroom on Tuesday that Terry understood the proceedings, the charges, and was able to engage in discussions about his case, which is crucial to competency. However, in line with standard protocol for some new inmates, Terry will undergo a mental health evaluation, according to Frick.

Terry is yet to face the formal reading of his charges in York County, South Carolina, or St. Louis, Missouri. And thus far, he does not have a lawyer in York County and FOX 46 is unsure if Terry has a Missouri lawyer yet. The Chester County prosecutor, Randy Newman, indicated on Tuesday his office was in communication with the federal authorities however Frick said he hasn’t been contacted by federal authorities just yet.

Terry is currently facing charges in Chester County, the City of Chester, York County, and St. Louis, Missouri.

In Chester County and the City of Chester, he faces life in prison and possibly the death penalty.

FOX 46 does not know Terry’s next court date in any of the jurisdictions where his cases are pending.