Mayor of Williamston declares Easter Bunny ‘essential employee’ in adorable post

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easter Bunny has been given permission to fulfill his duties in Williamston after Mayor Durham deemed him an essential employee on Thursday.

Mayor Durham posted on Facebook that he has instructed Williamston Police to allow the bunny to do his essential job this weekend.

“I have also instructed our Codes person not to write him up for littering your lawns with colored eggs as he is only hiding them as part of his essential job,” the post says.

Easter is this Sunday, April 12.