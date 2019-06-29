Pacolet mayor wants justice in $500k embezzlement case

PACOLET, SC (WSPA) – The Mayor of Pacolet wants justice after state agents charged a man with embezzling more than half a million dollars from a taxpayers renovation project.

That money was to renovate a historic mill and turn it into a community center.

“It was encouraging to actually see some things moving forward,” said Rick Landmesser who runs Pacolet Tire & Farm Supply. “There had been some questions as far as why no more renovations had been done.”

They are questions Mayor Michael Meissner said he had too.

“After looking at what work had been done and remembering what I saw on the invoices I was kinda like ‘something’ isn’t right,” Meissner said.

Investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division say Callis Anderson from The Anderson Group won the bid for the project in June 2014.

“The Cloth Room project started before I became mayor,” Meissner said. “The previous mayor Elaine Harris had started the project to renovate it and turn it into a community center.”

SLED documents show the Anderson group was paid $568,360 to renovate the old mill near the river but the work was never finished.

Documents also say when the town paid Anderson a $60,000 grant from Spartanburg Regional for kitchen equipment, the company cashed the check the same day but the equipment never made it to Pacolet.

“Another red flag came up when one of the subcontractors went to town hall and said that they hadn’t been paid either,” Meissner said.

A SLED affidavit showed Anderson failed to pay 1 Stop Lighting for their work.

Anderson’s charges include embezzlement since investigators say he converted the more than half a million dollars for his own use.

“Small town like this that’s struggling as it is anyway to have something like that happen is pretty discouraging,” said Landmesser.

The Mayor says some of money came from fundraising, grants, and a bond the town took out that increased taxes.

“Hopefully justice is served and we’re able to get restitution,” Meissner said.

The mayor says the town will have to complete the project or else they’ll have to pay back the grant money.

He said town leaders will look at how much grant or bond money is left that could go towards completing the project, and have another contractor look to see how much the remainder of the renovation work would cost.