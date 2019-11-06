Mayoral elections headed for runoff in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA)–It was one of the most highly contested races this election season, and it’s not over yet. The mayoral race in Mauldin is headed to a runoff.

No one received more than 50% of the vote, but incumbent Dennis Raines and city councilman Terry Merritt were the top two vote getters. They’ll face off in a runoff election on the 19th.

All the candidates for the race had previous experience serving the city. Raines, Merritt, and former mayor Wayne Crick were all on the ballot. Additionally, former mayor Don Godby ran a write-in campaign.

Voters say the most important thing to them when choosing their next leader with the growth in the city.