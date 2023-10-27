SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Mayor’s Walk and Roll returned for its 18th year on Wednesday morning.

The annual event brings together community members, local leaders and people with disabilities to showcase the importance of accessibility and inclusion in Spartanburg County.

Participants first gathered at City Hall and finished at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

“Spartanburg has an inclusive community. We want to make sure everyone has a part of this great growth, this prosperity that we are seeing right now, and again, we just want to lead by example,” Mayor Jerome Rice said.

The event took a few years off due to the pandemic. it was also hed virtually one year.