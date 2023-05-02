GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – “We’re at “Just Say Something.” We’re in Greenville to visit our new Community Service Hero, Stacey Ashmore,” Jack Roper, Carolina for the Carolinas host, said.

“Stacey is the heart of Just Say Something. It exists to support families and youth out in the community to help them reach their full potential,” according to Carol Reeves, the former CEO of Just Say Something.

Stacey Ashmore, award recipient, “Everyone in this room that you see today has donated funds, or donated clothes or furniture, to families that are less fortunate than we are.”

“All you have to do is call, and “Just Say Something,” and we will get you connected, if we can’t help you, to where you need to be,” Reeves said.

“Stacey is my brother, he enjoys doing community service, especially the homeless ministry. He’s gotten up in the middle of the night if someone’s gotten into trouble, he’d go and see about him,” Alice Abercrombie, recipient’s sister.

According to Reeves, “Stacey’s a wonderful mentor.”

Abercrombie said, “Passionate about youth, making sure that they stay on the right track.”

“We do soccer, we do flag football, we do basketball. And so these are three of the ministries that I enjoy doing,” Ashmore said.

“He is phenomenal working with them, teaching them lessons, team-building, conflict resolution, how to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” according to Reeves.

Abercrombie said, “People thought that they were going to be lost. But Stacey came and stepped in, he worked with them in different programs, and they are a great success now.”

“Congratulations to our winner, and thanks to our sponsors: Ingles, Bath Fitter, Unclaimed Furniture and Hamrick’s,” Roper said.