McCarthy Teszler School offers tips to make Halloween inclusive

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On Halloween, McCarthy Teszler School broke the day down into fun for everyone.

At McCarthy, many of the students have special needs, and the day of fun was aimed at being no different than at any other school, said principal Rene Ford.

“All kids, whether they’re special needs or not, love a holiday. They love to dress up and they really just want to participate in what everybody else does,” Ford said.

During morning, the school held costume contests where teachers, faculty, staff, and students all competed.

McCarthy Teszler School’s Mario Kart Group Costume

Afterwards, there was Trunk-or-Treat. Students went from table to table in the gymnasium with their bags collecting treats: candies or apple sauce, pudding cups, or toys.

In the afternoon, there was a Halloween dance for the older students. Assistant Technology Rehabilitation Technician, Kim Scruggs, said today is all about fun.

“Being a kid is the best thing ever. So we need to let them be children. Be kids, have fun,” Scruggs said.

Scruggs and Special Education Teacher, Dana Rutkowski, were on the Halloween day committee. Rutkowski was committee leader, she said everyone’s hard work paid off.

McCarthy Teszler School Trunk-or-Treat

“Even though it’s really chaotic. I think it’s a lot of fun for [students] and they may not always have those experiences at home in a large group like this,” Rutkowski said.

The pair agreed that hosting a large events like this with music, decorations, dressing up are all great practice if parents want to try and do things with their student outside of school.

Additionally, having treats that aren’t candy, allowed all kids to feel included.

“They have special diets, so we have to make sure that they can have something,” Rutkowski said.

“Yeah, a little bit for all,” Scruggs added.

Some neighborhoods are working to be more inclusive to children with special needs and abilities.

Across the country different neighborhoods are focusing on things like the blue pumpkin pail or a teal pumpkin project.

The Teal Pumpkin Project, the home has teal pumpkins or signs outside the home and trick-or-treaters can get peanut free or organic treats, or just toys.

The Blue Pumpkin pail in some areas signifies that the trick-or-treater on your doorstep could have special needs. This means he or she may not say ‘Trick-or-Treat’ or make eye contact, don’t take offense, because they’re not intentionally being rude.

Ford added those handing out candy are encouraged to ask questions if you’d like to give out treats that, ideally, everyone can have.

“Don’t be afraid to ask the adults who are with them, if they are special needs or if there’s anything. You won’t hurt anybody’s feelings, you won’t make anybody feel bad,” Ford said.

Therefore, if you’re handing out candy, it doesn’t hurt to have alternative treats. Since the main goal is to make sure everyone has a fun holiday.