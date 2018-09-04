News

McCracken MS students taken to hospital after smoke found in school

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 12:56 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 03:13 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - About 14 students were taken to the hospital after smoke was detected in McCracken Middle School, according to Spartanburg 7 spokesperson Sally Jeter Gregg.

Gregg said they don't have an accurate count and parents were notified as soon as the decision was made to transport them to the hospital.

Four of the students were taken to Spartanburg Regional and the others were taken to Mary Black.

The school was evacuated at 10:40 Tuesday morning, according to Gregg.

The fire department is investigating the cause.

Fire officials have given the all clear and students have returned to the building, according to a tweet from the school district.

The school district is hearing that a preliminary cause of the smoke at the middle school may have been an issue with an AC unit.

District 7 officials said all four students have been released from Spartanburg Regional.

We are working to get more information.

