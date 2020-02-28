1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Jackson County Schools Swain County Schools

McDonald’s giving away breakfast sandwiches

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – You can get a free Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday on the chain’s inaugural “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

Fun fact: The Egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make eggs benedict.

To claim your free breakfast sandwich, you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account.

Then show up at a McDonald’s between 6 to 10:30 a.m. local time and claim yours.

No purchase necessary.

Interestingly, National Egg McMuffin Day just happens to be the same day Wendy’s launches its breakfast menu across the U.S.

Coincidence? You decide.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store