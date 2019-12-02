McDonald’s testing a fried chicken sandwich

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Get ready Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

McDonald’s is entering the fried chicken sandwich wars.

The chain is testing out its own version.

It’ll be topped with butter and crinkle cut pickles inside a potato roll.

A deluxe version has tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.

The McChicken already exists, but it hasn’t brought the same amount of crowds and attention that other popular chicken sandwiches have.

McDonald’s Fried Chicken Sandwich will be available in Knoxville, Tenn. and Houston, Texas from now until Jan. 26.