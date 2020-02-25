McDonald’s unveils $90K ‘Golden Shamrock Shake’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and McDonald’s is auctioning a product on eBay that will make your friends green with envy if you’re the top bidder.

On Tuesday, the fast-food giant announced a 10-day eBay auction for a Golden Shamrock Shake.

It features an emerald and diamond encrusted 18-karat gold cup.

Bids start at a dollar, but McDonald’s said the item is worth about $90,000.

The company came out with the promotion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Shamrock Shake, which McDonald’s put back on the menu this month.

It’s available for a limited time.

Proceeds from the winning bid will go to Ronald McDonald House charities.

McDonald’s is also holding a contest to give away a second Golden Shamrock Shake.

