McDowell Co. deputies looking for runaway teen James Angel

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies need help finding a runaway teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Chadwick Angel, 15, was last seen Tuesday at about 2 p.m. at him home on Old Burton Drive in Dysartsville.

Deputies described Angel to be about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weigh approximately 155 pounds. He has bond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, a blue “LA” hat and a black backpack, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at (828) 652-4000.