McDowell Co. deputies offer cash reward for help identifying break-in suspect

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help identifying a break-in suspect.

On April 27, deputies say it was reported that someone broke into a house on U.S. 70 East in Marion and stole an emergency radio scanner and ignition coils from a motorcycle.

The break-in occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 and 6 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

The man was caught on camera at the property.

Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.

With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.