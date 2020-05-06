McDowell Co. deputies offer cash reward for help identifying break-in suspect

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help identifying a break-in suspect.

On April 27, deputies say it was reported that someone broke into a house on U.S. 70 East in Marion and stole an emergency radio scanner and ignition coils from a motorcycle.

The break-in occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 and 6 p.m. on Friday, April 17.

The man was caught on camera at the property.

  • McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help identifying a break-in suspect.. (MCSO)
  • McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help identifying a break-in suspect. (MCSO)

Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.

With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories