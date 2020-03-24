McDowell Co. Emergency Management helps citizens through COVID-19 hotline, website

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Emergency Management announced Tuesday it has helped about 200 citizens in the first week of launching the COVID-19 hotline.

MCEM said the call center has answered about 200 questions about the coronavirus. It said about 50% of the questions involved information about medical screenings, 40% were about general information and 10% about resources.

Anyone who has been exposed to the virus or running a fever can call (828) 527-6687. The operator will ask some screening questions and will advise the caller what to do next.

For general information, call (828) 558-9683. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Addition resources can be found at mcdowellcares.com or by calling (828) 724-9599.