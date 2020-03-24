1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Southern Eye Associates

McDowell Co. Emergency Management helps citizens through COVID-19 hotline, website

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Emergency Management announced Tuesday it has helped about 200 citizens in the first week of launching the COVID-19 hotline.

MCEM said the call center has answered about 200 questions about the coronavirus. It said about 50% of the questions involved information about medical screenings, 40% were about general information and 10% about resources.

Anyone who has been exposed to the virus or running a fever can call (828) 527-6687. The operator will ask some screening questions and will advise the caller what to do next.

For general information, call (828) 558-9683. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Addition resources can be found at mcdowellcares.com or by calling (828) 724-9599.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store