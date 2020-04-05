1  of  18
McDowell Co. in need of volunteers for COVID-19 assistance

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell Cares and Foothills Food Hub are in need of volunteers for food distribution, packing, and sewing masks.

Foothills Food Hub is in need of volunteers for April 6 and 7 for both morning and evening hours. If you want to volunteer you can email Emily Roberts at mcdowelllfac@gmail.com.

McDowell Cares is requesting volunteers to sew. You can visit www.mcdowellcares.com and click the “I Can Help” button, or call 828-724-9599 during normal business hours to speak with someone.

