MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- Officials with McDowell County Emergency Management issued a wildfire threat on Sunday.

According to Officials, the gusty winds are expected to diminish through

Sunday afternoon.

Officials said even though temperatures are cooler, drier air is still in place.

This will cause a relative humidity lowering to the 15-25 percent range across much of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia for several hours this afternoon.

These conditions combined with dry vegetation can cause a wildfire, especially across the mountains where an overlap of gusty winds and low humidity are present.

Outdoor burning is not recommended on Sunday. The Wildfire threat was issued through 6 p.m. this evening.