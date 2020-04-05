McDowell Co. offering online COVID-19 screening

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – On April 2, McDowell County Emergency Services began offering an online COVID-19 screening for residents experiencing symptoms.

The screening tool is designed to provide guidance on whether individuals should self-quarantine or get tested for the coronavirus.

McDowell ClearStep Health launched the virtual screener which can be found here.

According to a news release, health care professionals are working from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. answering calls from the public through two hotline numbers:



Medical Screening: 828-527-6687

-The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. Dial 9-1-1 if you are having a medical emergency.



General Information: 828-559-9683

-Questions concerning latest information, local and state emergency mandates, food assistance, health care facilities, volunteerism, business supplies, banking, and more.



North Carolina Department of Human Health Services has launched hotlines related to COVID-19 information by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Sign up for updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Visit ncdhhs.gov for more information.