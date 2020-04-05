1  of  18
Closings and Delays
Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Jackson Memorial Baptist Church Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Majority Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Wesley Chapel UMC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

McDowell Co. offering online COVID-19 screening

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – On April 2, McDowell County Emergency Services began offering an online COVID-19 screening for residents experiencing symptoms.

The screening tool is designed to provide guidance on whether individuals should self-quarantine or get tested for the coronavirus.

McDowell ClearStep Health launched the virtual screener which can be found here.

According to a news release, health care professionals are working from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. answering calls from the public through two hotline numbers: 

Medical Screening: 828-527-6687
 -The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. Dial 9-1-1 if you are having a medical emergency. 

General Information: 828-559-9683
-Questions concerning latest information, local and state emergency mandates, food assistance, health care facilities, volunteerism, business supplies, banking, and more. 

North Carolina Department of Human Health Services has launched hotlines related to COVID-19 information by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Sign up for updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Visit ncdhhs.gov for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories