MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office will hold a rabies clinic this weekend in Marion.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the sheriff’s office will hold a rabies clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to noon in the gravel lot next to Animal Hospital of Marion, located on U.S. 70 West.

Rabies shots will cost $10 and parvo-distemper (7 and 1 shots) will cost $15.

For more information, call the sheriff’s office at 828-652-2235.