MCDOWELL CO. (WSPA) – Two McDowell County women have been charged with illegal possession of guns and drugs.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a call on Sunday to assist Federal Probation Officers during a visit at one of the suspect’s homes.

During a search, the deputy found Kimberly Tyanne McCool, 53, and Chandra Danielle McCool, 29, in possession of drugs and guns. Both women are convicted felons and are prohibited from possessing a firearm by NC law.

The sheriff’s office said Chandra was charged with simple possession of the scheduled IV controlled substance and possession of firearm by felon.

Kimberly was charged with possession of firearm by felon in addition to resisting a public officer after attempting to leave the scene despite the deputy’s demands.

Both women were issued a $20,000 secured bond.