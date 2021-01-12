McDowell County deputies searching for shooting suspect

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for a suspect in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting in McDowell County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 51-year-old Robert Dover is wanted following a shooting on Jacktown Road in which one person was injured. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. and the events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Dover is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and was last seen driving a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle with a NC tag reading 7M5331.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Dover’s whereabouts is asked to call McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.

