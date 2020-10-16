McMaster announces minority, small business and nonprofit relief grant programs to begin accepting applications

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Gov. McMaster announced two new South Carolina CARES Act grant programs will begin accepting applications on October 19.

The new grant programs are the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.

The programs are expected to provide financial reimbursement to small businesses and nonprofits for COVID-19 related impacts.

Qualified recipients of the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program will be reimbursed anywhere from $2,500 to $25,000. In order to qualify, the business must employ 25 or fewer people and be located in South Carolina. For a full list of eligibility requirements click here.

Qualified recipients of the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will be reimbursed anywhere from $2,500 to $50,000. In order to qualify, nonprofits must be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the IRS and be registered as a public charity with the South Carolina Secretary of State. For a full list of eligibility requirements click here.

The application process for both grants will be open from October 19 through November 1.

