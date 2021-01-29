McMaster asking for nearly 38,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to be reallocated to other vaccine providers

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control’s chairman asking to have the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reallocate 37,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

According to the release, McMaster asked board Chairman Mark Elam to reallocate the doses from the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care to other vaccine providers in South Carolina.

“The LTC Program partners CVS and Walgreens have completed their first pass through our state’s long-term care facilities and have determined that there will be a surplus once every resident and staff member have been offered both doses,” McMaster said. “These surplus vaccines should be made available to the general public right away rather than at the completion of the LTC program.”

McMaster added that the “timely and expedient transfer of these vaccines is critical to maintaining the public’s confidence and participation in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.”