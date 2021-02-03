McMaster, DHEC announce SC residents 65+ can schedule appointment for COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 8

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that starting Monday, Feb. 8, any South Carolinian aged 65 or older — regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions — can start scheduling their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the release, the governor and DHEC officials said additional steps to speed up access to other SC residents — including teachers and others in Phase 1b — will be made based on the use of the vaccine, the number of appointments made, as well as other information on vaccine supply.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus,” McMaster said. “At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

“As we evaluate supply versus demand and as the rate of vaccines coming into the state increases, we believe it is appropriate to begin scheduling appointments for additional South Carolinians,” DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor said. “While every South Carolinian will have a chance to get the vaccine, it’s important to understand the availability of vaccine is limited in South Carolina, like in all states. To best protect the safety and health of all South Carolinians we must make sure those at highest risk of severe illness and death get vaccinated first.”

According to the release, 81.7 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state have been among those 65 or older, with the average age of COVID-19-related deaths in SC being 75 years old.

DHEC officials said approximately 309,000 SC residents are between the ages of 65 and 69.

So far, South Carolina has received 777,250 vaccines and have given out 439,888 shots.

There are also 382,695 South Carolinians currently scheduled to receive the vaccine, according to the news release.

FAST FACTS: