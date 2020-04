COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, as well as Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott, will take part in the first meeting of the “Response” component for AccelerateSC at the University of South Carolina this afternoon.

According to a news release, the meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at USC’s Alumni Center.

Graham and Scott are expected to join the meeting at around 4 p.m., and will also participate in the media availability with McMaster and Evette.