McMaster extends SC state of emergency to aid in testing, tracing of COVID-19

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new executive order on Tuesday extending the state’s state of emergency in regard to COVID-19.

In the executive order, McMaster noted that South Carolina has made progress in controlling the outbreak, but said “extraordinary circumstances and conditions that necessitated the undersigned’s prior emergency declarations have since evolved to present different and additional threats, which warrant and necessitate additional proactive action.”

On Tuesday, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there were 7,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 355 deaths due to the virus.

The governor addressed the state’s need to deploy widespread testing and tracing in the order.

McMaster said “the State of South Carolina must take additional proactive action to control the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate the impacts associated with the same, particularly on the State’s elderly population, to include the rapid deployment and widespread implementation of enhanced tracing and testing to identify, isolate and address cases of COVID-19.”

“WHEREAS, for the aforementioned and other reasons, and in recognition and furtherance

of the undersigned’s responsibility to provide for and ensure the health, safety, security, and

welfare of the people of the State of South Carolina, the undersigned has determined—based on

recent developments, new facts, changing conditions, and the previously unforeseen occurrence of

a combination of extraordinary circumstances—that an effective response to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, including the different, additional, and intensifying threats cited herein, represents

and requires a new and distinct emergency, which warrants further proactive action by the State of

South Carolina and the implementation and enforcement of additional extraordinary measures to

address the same,” according to the order.

The order also specifically provided directives on emergency measures, school closures, protection of first responders, transportation waivers, enforcement and other general provisions.

The governor said the order will remain in effect for 15 days, or unless otherwise expressly stated.