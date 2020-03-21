McMaster extends tax deadline, allows restaurant curbside sale of alcohol

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced additional measures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic urging donations, extending the tax deadline and also allowing curbside sale of beer and wine by restaurants.

In addition the governor is issuing an executive order allowing restaurants to sell beer and wine for curbside pickup. The governor also announced Saturday that the state tax deadline will be extended to July 15 in conjunction with the federal deadline.

