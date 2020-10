Related Content McMaster announces minority, small business and nonprofit relief grant programs to begin accepting applications

ROCK HILL, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster, along with state agency leaders, General Assembly members and local officials, will be in Rock Hill today to launch the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.

The announcement will be held at the Center of the Arts, located at 121 E. Main St. in Rock Hill at 2 p.m.