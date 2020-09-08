McMaster issues statement supporting Trump’s decision to stop offshore drilling exploration on SC coast

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statement Tuesday supporting President Donald Trump’s decision to stop exploration of offshore drilling off the state’s coast.

“South Carolina is blessed with the most beautiful and pristine beaches, sea islands, and marshes in the nation,” McMaster said. Seismic testing and offshore drilling threatens their health and jeopardizes the future of our state’s $24 billion tourism industry. Today’s announcement is good news, but we must remain vigilant in the conservation and preservation of our coastline.”

In January 2018, McMaster advocated against offshore drilling on behalf of the state in a letter and met with then U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke.

The governor had reportedly requested the meeting to ask for an exemption to the offshore drilling.

McMaster said that massive refineries and gas storage needed to sustain the operation were not compatible with SC’s coastline or protected sea land.

Also in 2018, McMaster and nine other each coast governors signed a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Zinke. The letter detailed the governor’s opposition to oil exploration off of the Atlantic Coast.

According to the release, McMaster advocated and signed into law a provision prohibiting the state or local government funds from being used to plan, permit, or license offshore oil and gas related activities in the 2019 state budget.