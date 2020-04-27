McMaster issuing new emergency declaration as SC begins to reopen

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, his advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is declaring a new state of emergency for South Carolina, extending the circumstances that allow him to continue issuing executive orders he deems appropriate to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Emergency declaration orders must be renewed every 15 days.

McMaster has said his goal is to have the South Carolina economy “humming” again by June.

He has already begun to loosen the restrictions that have shuttered portions of the state’s business community for weeks.

Last week, he said some businesses previously deemed nonessential — department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops — would be allowed to reopen their doors.

An official stay-at-home order remains in place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories