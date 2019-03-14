McMaster, SC lawmakers talk to Panthers officials about moving to SC Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - The Carolina Panthers may soon be across the state line. Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday afternoon that two spots in the Palmetto State were being heavily considered as the new home of the Panthers' operations.

Owner of the Carolina Panthers David Tepper arrived at the governor's mansion just after 8:30 Wednesday mornin. The topic of discussion was the future of the NFL team here in South Carolina.

Governr McMaster held a special called press conference following the private meeting to announce the big news.

McMaster explained, "This is the type of thing we've done here before in South Carolina, bringing exciting new ventures whether it's manufacturing or other things to South Carolina. And this is an opportunity we're working on now with Mr. Dave Tepper."

Tepper and Governor McMaster are proposing relocating 150 Carolina Panthers employees from Charlotte to a spot in South Carolina.

"The employees would be the football players and all the staff would be employees of South Carolina. The Panthers would be headquarterd in South Carolina. So this is a big win," added Representative Murrell Smith, who is working with lawmakers to pass the necessary bills to make this relocation happen.

But before this transition can take place legislation has to be passed first to define what a professional sports team is in South Carolina.

Reprsentative Gary Simrill went into detail about what this legislation is needed to do.

"The Panthers aren't asking for something. They're givers not takers, but they need to be treated like any other business. So defining those terms as far as tax credits and what goes with that type of legislation so this really defines a professional sports team tand the privileges that go with that."

Bills have been filed in both the House and the Senate to lay the groundwork for this move to happen.

Right now David Tepper is eyeing York and Lancaster counties as the future home for the Panthers team.

Both counties are less than 50 miles away from Charlotte where the Panthers play their big games. Governor Mcmaster added the relocation would also come with an investment of $150 million dollars over 4 years to build a state of the art medical facility.