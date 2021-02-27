McMaster, U.S. governors release joint statement in opposition to stimulus package

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and 22 other U.S. governors released a joint statement on Saturday in opposition to President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill.

The objection to the bill is how federal funds will be allocated to states, the governors said.

The House of Representatives approved the $1.9 trillion relief bill on Saturday, moving the proposal one step closer pending a vote by the Senate.



“Unlike all previous federal funding packages, the new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its actual population, which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies,” the governors said in a joint statement.



“A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds. If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis.”



Governors who joined the statement include: Kay Ivey (R-AL), Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), Doug Ducey (R-AZ), Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Brian Kemp (R-GA), Brad Little (R-ID), Eric Holcomb (R-IN), Kim Reynolds (R-IA), Laura Kelly (D-KS), Tate Reeves (R-MS), Mike Parson (R-MO), Greg Gianforte (R-MT), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Chris Sununu (R-NH), Doug Burgum (R-ND), Mike DeWine (R-OH), Kevin Stitt (R-OK), Henry McMaster (R-SC), Kristi Noem (R-SD), Bill Lee (R-TN), Spencer Cox (R-UT) and Mark Gordon (R-WY).



A release from Governor McMaster’s office stated that 33 states are expected to lose funding under the current proposal. They listed the states as follows: