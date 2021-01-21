McMaster weighs in on vaccine distribution, hospital capacity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Questions surround the roll out of the vaccine in the Upstate and across South Carolina. Governor Henry McMaster made a stop in Greenville on Thursday and explained the process.

He recalled what it was like for him and his wife to contract COVID-19.

“We were doing everything we were told to do we did that and we still ended up with the virus,” McMaster said.

His focus now, is getting the vaccine to South Carolinians–and fast.

“Use them all up don’t keep any on the shelf get the people in as quickly as we can

He says it’s now up to hospitals to speed up that process.

“They get a first dose shipment one week and that same week they get a second dose shipment,” McMaster said.

And across town, a visual of his concern. Dozens of people in line at the Prisma mass vaccine site waiting to receive their doses.

“Roll out has been good we wish it could’ve been it hadn’t been fast enough for us,” McMaster said.

He said South Carolina has been allocated 822,000 doses of the vaccine from the Federal government.

“We have a certain amount that was allocated to our state to take us through probably February or so,” he said.

He expects more doses in the future, and a quicker distribution as more versions of the vaccine become available.

“That amount will continue on indefinitely until that is the flow coming into the state will not decrease,” McMaster said.

In the meantime, he’s keeping a close eye on hospital bed capacity.

“The National Guard has a plan to provide overflow for the non-ICU intensive care patients and others to make room inside the hospitals to the extent necessary,” he said.