Meals on Wheels-Anderson, Southern Way Catering to provide free meals to senior citizens this week

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Meals on Wheels-Anderson and Southern Way Catering will be providing free meals to senior citizen throughout the county this week.

According to the release, the organizations are expecting to provide 5,000 meals a week to seniors in the Anderson County area.

Funding for the initiative is being provided by a soon to be announced donor.

The organizations will be handing out meals this week at the following locations:

  • Tuesday, April 28 – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.- Anderson Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Anderson
  • Tuesday, April 28 – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.- Pendleton First Baptist Church, 351 S. Broad St., Pendleton
  • Thursday, April 30 – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Homeland Park Water Company, 3221 D L Drive, Anderson
  • Thursday, April 30 – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Piedmont Shopping Center, 900 block of Anderson Road, Powdersville
  • Saturday, May 2 – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Belton Honea Path High School, 11000 Belton Honea Path Highway, Honea Path
  • Satuday, May 2 – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Iva Town Square, 103 E. Jackson St., Iva

To pick up a meal at the locations listed above, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Must be a senior citizen (60+) or must be taking the meal to a senior citizen and be a resident of Anderson County
  • Must provide name, address, and phone number at pick-up
  • Only two meal packs allowed per car (10 individual meals)
  • Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week
  • Each individual must show a state issued ID. If you are picking up a meal for a senior resident, please have their ID with you.

