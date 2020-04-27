Meals on Wheels-Anderson, Southern Way Catering to provide free meals to senior citizens this week

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Meals on Wheels-Anderson and Southern Way Catering will be providing free meals to senior citizen throughout the county this week.

According to the release, the organizations are expecting to provide 5,000 meals a week to seniors in the Anderson County area.

Funding for the initiative is being provided by a soon to be announced donor.

The organizations will be handing out meals this week at the following locations:

Tuesday, April 28 – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.- Anderson Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Anderson

Tuesday, April 28 – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.- Pendleton First Baptist Church, 351 S. Broad St., Pendleton

Thursday, April 30 – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Homeland Park Water Company, 3221 D L Drive, Anderson

Thursday, April 30 – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Piedmont Shopping Center, 900 block of Anderson Road, Powdersville

Saturday, May 2 – 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Belton Honea Path High School, 11000 Belton Honea Path Highway, Honea Path

Satuday, May 2 – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Iva Town Square, 103 E. Jackson St., Iva

To pick up a meal at the locations listed above, you must meet the following requirements: