Meals on Wheels of Greenville needs volunteers, drivers

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Meals on Wheels of Greenville is in need of volunteers to help deliver daily meals.

Muriel Taylor tells 7News the organization serves 1,239 people each day in Greenville County. Volunteers are needed for dozens of routes.

The organization say it’s the personal conversations that recipients most value.

Meals are nutritionally sensible and recipients receive a cake on their birthday, as well as pet food if requested, Taylor said.

Recipients were given food for the weekend and Labor Day if needed on the holiday.

To donate, visit mealsonwheelsgreenville.org/donate and contact them at 864-233-6565 for volunteer opportunities. The organization’s office is located on Oregon Street in Greenville.