Meals on Wheels of Greenville seeks volunteers to meet demand

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Meals on Wheels of Greenville is returning to a five-day delivery schedule and is seeking volunteers to meet the demand.

Meals on Wheels of Greenville returns to a five-day delivery schedule starting Monday, July 12. The organization has been operating on a reduced three-day delivery schedule since the start of the pandemic.

With the increase in daily routes, Meals on Wheels is hoping additional volunteers can help meet the demand.

“We have an incredible team of volunteers who have worked with us during an unusual time. We hope to invite new volunteers or welcome others back who may have taken a break,” Muriel Taylor, Director of Volunteers & Community Engagement for Meals on Wheels of Greenville said. “After so many months inside with limited interaction, many of our homebound friends and neighbors feel more isolated and lonelier than ever before. We hope anyone who is able will join us as we continue to fulfill our mission of delivering more than meals to this vulnerable population.”

There are several ways to volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Individuals interested in delivering meals directly to homebound clients can fill out an application online. There are also options available to serve as a Route Substitute or with a group as a Route Partner on a recurring day. Additional volunteer options are available for meal packaging, pet food packaging, servicing special events, and serving as a greeter at the Meals on Wheels facility. There is no age limit to become a volunteer, and children are more than welcome to accompany parents on meal delivery routes. For more information, visit the Meals on Wheels Greenville website.