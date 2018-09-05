Meat thief pulls gun after being confronted at Food Lion in Spartanburg, says report

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - A meat thief pulled a gun on a grocery store manager after being confronted, according to a report from Spartanburg Police.

It happened at the Food Lion on Gardner Rd. on August 3 around 1:49 p.m.

The store manager said a man in a burgundy shirt and tiny dreads was walking through the store and stuffing meat in his waistline.

The manager waited until the alleged meat thief left the store before asking him to return the meat.

The suspect turned around, pulled a gun out of his pocket and said, "do you want your meat back?"

He then fled the scene on his moped.