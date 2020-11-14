Mecklenburg County board members disagree with how election was handled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The results are now official in Mecklenburg County for the 2020 election.

Not all the board members agreed on how this election was handled at the state level, and because of that disagreement, the process to certify the election results was not unanimous.

After about three hours of discussion, the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections finally certified 100 percent of the reported election results, but only the three Democrats on the five-member board actually approved. The two Republicans voted no.

“I have been on this board for 11 years. I have certified every 22 elections. This is the first time I have not voted to certify an election,” board member Mary Potter Summa said.

The Republican board members disagree with new State Board of Elections guidance this year, which extended the period after the election mail-in ballots could be accepted and allowed the cure process to fix errors on mail-in ballot envelopes to be easier.

“We counted ballots that did not have names and addresses of witnesses that are required under North Carolina law in order to be counted,” Summa said.

But Democrats on the local Mecklenburg County board argue they were following directives straight from the top of those in command–the State Board of Elections. All 100 counties in North Carolina were required by courts to follow the same rules.

“Four courts have said that procedure which the State Board of Elections has put into place was approved,” said board member John Gresham.

The Republican board members did bring this up earlier in the process. Two protests were filed questioning the results in Mecklenburg County, but both were dismissed.

The Mecklenburg County Board heard from Matt Ridenhour, who ran for re-election for Mecklenburg County commissioner district five, but lost. He filed a protest with one minute to spare, alleging voter rolls in the county were inaccurate.

“Folks could not live where they are currently registered in Mecklenburg County because now there they live is a dirt field.”

He’s referring to Colony Apartments, which were demolished about eight months ago. Ultimately, the three Democrat and two Republican Board voted to dismiss the protest due to lack of evidence.

The three-to-two outcome was the same vote to certify the election.

