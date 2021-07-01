Medical marijuana clears first hurdle in N.C. Senate

by: The Associated Press

Sen. Natasha Marcus, left, and Sen. Michael Lee listen as Chris Suttle speaks about medical marijuana during a Senate Judiciary hearing at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A proposed medical marijuana law for North Carolina has cleared its first significant legislative hurdle.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday for the measure, which creates a patient, manufacturing, licensing and sales structure.

The bill still has to pass through three committees before reaching the Senate floor. But the vote offers evidence that support is growing at the General Assembly for legalizing some marijuana.

Patients could obtain an ID card to purchase and possess marijuana if a doctor declares they have one of several illnesses and could benefit from it. There would be 10 licensed sellers statewide.

