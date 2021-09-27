Medical professionals talk importance of flu shot in 2021

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – medical professionals at Bon Secours Saint Francis Hospital system in Greenville talk about the importance of receiving your vaccines now that the 2021 flu season has arrived.

Brandi Giles, NP, manager of vaccine clinics and COVID testing at the hospital said the flu shot needs a couple of weeks to build up your immunity against the flu. She said the shot does not cause you to get the flu, but it can make sure your symptoms are must less severe if you do contract the virus at some point.

Giles said getting the flu shot with a COVID vaccine is safe and effective and can be done at most medical practices. She said getting COVID and the flu at the same time could make someone extremely ill and is the reason it’s even more important this year to get the vaccine.

Giles said it’s not just those with compromised immune systems lowers your immune system but the whole population that should get us a shot.

She said when you get the flu and your immune system response is lowered you can be more apt to become infected with other diseases and viruses.

Giles said The typical flu shot is a Quadrivalent meaning it covers for strains of the flu virus Including two flu A and two flu B strains.

Bon Secours an Francis Health System will be holding flu clinics from October 2 until October 8 the locations and times are listed below:

-Saturday, October 2nd 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. St. Sebastian Church 2300 Old Buncombe Road Greenville, SC 29609

-Wednesday, October 6th 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Triune Mercy Center 222 Rutherford Street, Greenville, SC 29609

-Sunday, October 3rd 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. St. Sebastian Church 2300 Old Buncombe Road Greenville, SC 29609

-Friday, October 8th 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sterling Community Center 113 Minus Street Greenville, SC 29601