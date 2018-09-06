Medics help fulfill dying man’s final wish: a caramel sundae

QUEENSLAND, Australia (KRON) — The family of a man in Australia are thanking the medical professionals who helped him fulfill one of his last wishes — to eat a caramel sundae for the very last time. 

“He was very low on energy and tired and lethargic, looking a bit down in the dump,” one of the medics told 9 News Australia..

The medics had been called to take Roy to palliative care after a nearly 20-year battle with cancer, according to 9 News.

In a Facebook post, the Queensland Ambulance Service wrote that a resident had told the paramedics that the man hadn’t really eaten over the last couple days. 

So they simply asked him, “What would you eat, if you could eat anything?” 

His response: a caramel sundae. 

