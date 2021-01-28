Meet some of the nursing students joining the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Four years ago, Tyler Bowie would have never guessed he would be helping end a global pandemic, let alone while he was still trying to get his college degree.

Bowie is a Senior Nursing student at Clemson. He said, “This whole year has been one giant learning lesson.”

Bowie is one of the hundreds of nursing students helping out at COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the state.

Reagan Jessup is a Nursing student at the University of South Carolina. She said, “This has really put my studies right into practice.”

Thanks to a joint order issued by DHEC and LLR, certain nursing students were given the green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Jessup said, “I was really really excited, I got an email and a text from a friend and they, ‘Asked do you want to do this?’ I said, ‘Absolutely.'”

Students like Chloe Spake said when they heard about this opportunity they wanted to volunteer immediately. She said she didn’t want to pass up on a chance to save a life and take part in a historical vaccine rollout.

She said, “The moment was kind of overwhelming in a good sense. I’m really about to give my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to somebody.”

Jessup said she was happy to know she could help people reconnect with their loved ones after so many months apart. “I really hope with the administration of these vaccines that everyone will be able to socialize a little bit more and people will be able to hug their loved ones.”

Right now, vaccine supply is limited in South Carolina, but officials said the purpose of this order is to prevent any bottlenecks once more vaccine is in the state. Alyson Ferrara is a Senior Nursing student at the University of South Carolina.

She helped administer vaccines at Gamecock Park in Columbia.

She said, “I’m just glad I can go out in the community and lend a hand for whatever it be. Admin work or actually giving the vaccine.”

All four students said they are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference.