Meet the Candidates: 7 News to interview candidates vying to be next sheriff of Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A total of six candidates have put their name in the hat to be the next sheriff of Greenville County.

This week on 7 News we’ll be interviewing the candidates about their background, as well as what goals they have for the sheriff’s office and the county overall.

Today at 7 p.m., we’ll be speaking with candidates Robert Whatley and Hobart Lewis.

The six candidates vying for the job are:

Paul Guy

Guy is a 20-year veteran of the Greenville County Sheriff’s office.

He created “Race Matters,” a local coalition of community nonprofits that studies race relations in Greenville County.

Learn more about Guy by clicking here.

Darius Hall

Hall was born and raised in Greenville and was hired on at the sheriff’s office in 1994.

In 2017, Hall was promoted to the rank of Captain and is assigned to the Public Affairs Division.

Learn more about Hall by clicking here.

Hobart Lewis

Lewis, a native of Greenville County, served in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1995.

He has previously worked at the Greer Police Department, serving as a uniform patrol sergeant, traffic sergeant, community patrol sergeant and was the tactical team commander, before working at the sheriff’s office.

Learn more about Lewis by clicking here.

A.T. ‘Tommy’ Smith

Smith, a native of Greenville, has worked in local law enforcement experience, as well as with the U.S. Secret Service.

He now works as an independent consultant specializing in business development in security, cybersecurity, privacy and identity space.

Learn more about Smith by clicking here.

Robert Whatley

Whatley is currently a lieutenant over a community action team with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

He was hired on as a deputy sheriff in 1993 by Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown.

Learn more about Whatley by clicking here.

Sean Zukowsky

Zukowsky was hired on at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in 2015.

He served with the sheriff’s office until Jan. 2019 when he left to serve as the Undersheriff of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Learn more about Zukowsky by clicking here.