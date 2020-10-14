Meet the candidates: South Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Three candidates are up for election in South Carolina’s Fourth Congressional District.

The district includes most of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. Trey Gowdy held the seat for years until Greenville businessman William Timmons was elected in 2018. This year, Timmons is facing two challengers, Democrat Kim Nelson and Constitution Party candidate and self-proclaimed independent Michael Chandler.

Timmons said some of his proudest moments in the federal government are things he did to help individual constituents, such as when families called looking for hard to find plasma treatments for their loved ones with Covid-19.

“We were able to cut through the red tape, and between 12 and 24 hours get rare blood type convalescent plasma delivered to them,” Timmons said. “And they all survived.”

Timmons owns several small businesses in Greenville. He has also served as a prosecutor and state senator.

Democrat Kim Nelson is a mother of two who has worked in a health care policy, which is an issue that’s personal to her.

“My husband has a pre-existing condition like millions of other Americans,” Nelson said.

She said she became involved in activism after the 2016 election. She endorsed Elizabeth Warren in the Democratic primary and supports Medicare for all, though she admits it’s not feasible now, she said protecting the Affordable Care Act is an important stopgap.

“William Timmons, my opponent…he’s taken some bad votes. He’s voted against protecting people with pre-existing conditions like my husband,” Nelson said. “He’s voted against lowering the cost of prescription drugs.”

In response, Timmons said, “I’m not going to go into the details of every single vote I’ve taken, but I can promise you that I’m very thoughtful with my votes. And I work extremely hard, and I represent the people of the Fourth Congressional District to the best of my ability.”

Timmons said he wants to pass more relief for those affected economically by Covid-19 but said politics are holding up the process. After that, he said his focus will be on reducing the national debt.

The district he represents has been solidly Republican for years, but Nelson said she’s raised $150,000 and feels shifts in the Upstate could be to her advantage.

Candidate Michael Chandler said he protests defunding the police five times a week. He’s worked in maintenance in the Upstate and said he would work across the aisle to get things done.

“I’m probably more toward the center,” Chandler said.

He said he dosen’t believe in campaign contributions; he hasn’t raised any money, but he said that shouldn’t matter.

“Politicians should be elected on the issues, not on much money it can raise,” he said.

In-person absentee voting is underway in South Carolina. You can view your congressional district here.