Meet the Greenville Co. Sheriff Primary Candidates: A.T. ‘Tommy’ Smith

A total of six candidates have put their name in the hat to be the next sheriff of Greenville County.

This week on 7 News we’ll be interviewing the candidates about their background, as well as what goals they have for the sheriff’s office and the county overall.

On Wednesday, A.T. “Tommy” Smith stopped by our studio at 7 On Main to discuss why he wants to be the next sheriff.

Smith, a native of Greenville, has worked in local law enforcement experience, as well as with the U.S. Secret Service.

He now works as an independent consultant specializing in business development in security, cybersecurity, privacy and identity space.

