Meet Thor! Oconee County’s newest K-9 sworn in with handler during ceremony

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials welcomed a new deputy to their staff on Wednesday: K-9 Thor.

Thor, who will be a tracking and explosives canine for the sheriff’s office, is a yellow lab and was accompanied by his handler, Deputy Justin Stokes, at Wednesday’s swearing in ceremony.

According to the release, Stokes and Thor have completed their required training and are ready to serve the county.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Thor received his badge and then retired K-9 handlers received plaques commemorating their dog’s service to Oconee County.