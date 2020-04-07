“MeMaw” keeps cooking for community, donates to essential workers

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Many southerners would agree: you can always find comfort–and comfort food–at your grandma’s house.

One special lady in Gaffney is taking that to a whole new level amid this pandemic. 7 News stopped by to visit the woman, known as “MeMaw,” on Tuesday.

“We used to always go to her table and sit and talk about things,” Janice Keller said. “She’d help you solve the world’s problems.”

Janice Keller told 7 News she always wanted to be like her grandma.

“She was always cooking for folks. Any time you came to her house, she always had baked goods. It always smelled good,” Keller said. “You could always get a full plate of food, no matter who you were. It could be a stranger off the street and she would take time to feed them.”

Now, Keller is more commonly known as “MeMaw,” and MeMaw’s House has become just as popular as her own grandmothers’.

“If we run out of banana pudding, we have to stop selling hot plates, because I think people want the pudding more than the hot plate,” MeMaw said.

MeMaw told 7 News cooking is not only a hobby of hers, but a calling–especially during these times.

“God has a plan for everyone,” she said. “Right now, it looks like the need is here, for us to be here. And as long as that need is there, we’re going to try our best to stay open.”

And, even though her tables are empty, MeMaw has been making sure bellies and hearts stay full by offering curbside service and delivering what she calls “baskets of sunshine.”

“Muffins, breads, cakes, and our homemade apple butter goes in it,” she said.

She also has a program called “Grab One, Give One.” When a customer comes to pick up a meal, they can choose to donate another meal to an essential worker.

“Since I cook and folks said it was good, I thought I could try this,” MeMaw said.

Some folks who have already been blessed with MeMaw’s cooking include Gaffney firefighters, dispatchers, and hospital workers. And she has many more in mind.

“For the folks here who are working hard on the front lines,” she said.

MeMaw told 7 News, even during these uncertain times, one thing is certain: MeMaw’s cooking can fill you up in more ways than one.

“Never would I ever thought I’d be here making food for the public, but it’s a ministry for me and it’s a ministry for my ladies,” MeMaw said. “We are having a good time, even in this bad situation.”

MeMaw’s House is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information about MeMaw’s House, click here.