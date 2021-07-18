Memorial for teen killed in crash vandalized in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA)- A memorial at the scene of a fatal crash was vandalized the day after the victim’s funeral.

18-year-old Daniel Smith died in a car accident 3 weeks ago.

The crash happened on Lewis Chapel Road at about 3:50 a.m on June 25.

Smith was traveling east on Lewis Chapel Road when he ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

He was found dead at the scene.

His father, Brian Piper says the news crushed him.

“Me and Daniel, we had a good relationship. Last year, year and a half we got really close,” Piper said.

After he died friends and family put up a memorial to honor Smith.

“It was nice. It was beautiful. We had flowers, the cross,” Piper said,

However, just a day after Smith was laid to rest, it was found in pieces.

“We got a call a day after his funeral that someone had destroyed it,” Piper said.

The cross is now gone and the words on the tree are marked out.

Piper says he doesn’t understand how someone could do this.

“When we came and looked at it the other day it was just pure anger. I’m not sad, I’m not anything but angry. I don’t understand what somebody’s thought process would be to come and desecrate something that is sacred to our family,” Piper said.

He says the story doesn’t end here.

He has plans for his next memorial honoring his son.

“The next one will be made of some kind of metal. It will be deeper it will be bigger. If they want to mess it us they’re going to have to work for it this time,” Piper said.

Smith’s family is also asking that if you know any information on who vandalized the memorial, to contact law enforcement.