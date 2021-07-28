Memorial service announced for Converse University President killed in bicycle crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A viewing and memorial service has been announced for Converse University President Dr. Jeffrey H. Barker, who died after a bicycle crash in Spartanburg last week.

Converse and the greater community are invited to a viewing for Dr. Barker on Sunday, August 1, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. The viewing will be held at the John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel of the J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc. in Spartanburg.

A campus-wide memorial to celebrate Dr. Barker’s life and legacy will take place on Friday, August 27 at 1 p.m. in Twichell Auditorium in the Zimmerli Performance Center on the Converse University campus in Spartanburg. The event will be live-streamed, university officials said.

Those attending the in-person memorial will be expected to adhere to Converse’s mask protocols and physical distancing policy, according to Converse. More information will be posted on their website here prior to the event.

Converse classes will be canceled on August 27 to allow for students, faculty, and staff to attend.

Those who wish to do so, are invited to share memories and photos of Dr. Barker here. In lieu of flowers, the Jeffrey H. Barker Memorial Fund has been set up to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Barker. Donations will be applied to a project to be named at a later date, according to university officials.

Those who wish to give online may do so here (select the Jeffrey H. Barker Memorial Fund in the drop-down menu). For mail-in, you can send your gift to Converse University; Institutional Advancement; 580 East Main Street; Spartanburg, S.C. 29302.

Dr. Barker became Converse’s 11th President on July 6, 2021, to lead the university during the 2021-2022 academic year while a search for Converse’s next President is conducted. Dr. Barker was appointed to the position as President Krista Newkirk departed Converse to become President of the University of Redlands in California.

Dr. Barker most recently served as Converse’s Provost and as President had planned to draw from his more than 20 years of experience at Converse to oversee the transition that would position the university to attract exceptional students from all over the United States and internationally, the university said.