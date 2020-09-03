Memorial service for actor Chadwick Boseman happening tonight in Anderson

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman will be honored in his hometown of Anderson, S.C. tonight.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Born in Anderson, Boseman attended T.L. Hanna High School before graduating from Howard University.

The city will hold a memorial service for the late actor starting at 7 p.m. at the Anderson Civic Center Amphitheater.

Gates will open at 6:15 p.m.

The daughter of James Brown, as well as Boseman’s pastor will be among the speakers at the memorial service

There will also be a showing of “Black Panther,” the movie that made Boseman an international star.