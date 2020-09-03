Memorial service for actor Chadwick Boseman happening tonight in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman will be honored in his hometown of Anderson, S.C. tonight.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Born in Anderson, Boseman attended T.L. Hanna High School before graduating from Howard University.

The city will hold a memorial service for the late actor starting at 7 p.m. at the Anderson Civic Center Amphitheater.

Gates will open at 6:15 p.m.

The daughter of James Brown, as well as Boseman’s pastor will be among the speakers at the memorial service

There will also be a showing of “Black Panther,” the movie that made Boseman an international star.

